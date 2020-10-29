Pennsylvania AG Tells Trump And The Proud Boys He Received’t Let Them Steal The Election

Pennsylvania Lawyer Normal Josh Shapiro mentioned on Thursday evening that he won’t put up with any makes an attempt by Donald Trump or organizations just like the Proud Boys to intimidate voters in his state.

“We’ve been getting ready for this second for months,” Shapiro mentioned throughout an interview with MSNBC’s Pleasure Reid. “We won’t let any teams, from the Proud Boys to anybody else, step in and intervene with the election in any means.”

Shapiro mentioned that the president’s efforts to undermine democracy in Pennsylvania are clearly rooted in a worry that, if all of the votes are counted, Trump will lose.

“[Trump’s] attempting to take action as a result of he is aware of if there’s a straight-up vote, the place all votes are counted in Pennsylvania, he’s going to come back out on the brief finish of that,” Shapiro added. “He’s going to lose.”

Video:

Pennsylvania Lawyer Normal Josh Shapiro mentioned he won’t enable Donald Trump or organizations just like the Proud Boys to intimidate voters in his state. pic.twitter.com/7zefGSlGz3 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 30, 2020

Shapiro mentioned:

We’ve been getting ready for this second for months, and we won’t let any teams from the Proud Boys to anybody else, step in and intervene with the election in any means. We’re very severe about defending the vote. And we are going to guarantee that voters are in a position to vote in a protected and safe method. Look, the actual downside right here, Pleasure, is that we’ve got a president who’s attempting to not simply sow doubt on this election course of however sow division in the best way folks vote. And he’s attempting to take action as a result of he is aware of if there’s a straight-up vote, the place all votes are counted in Pennsylvania, he’s going to come back out on the brief finish of that. He’s going to lose. And so first he went to courtroom to attempt to make it simpler to bus ballot watchers in from different counties and fairly actually do it in means that intimidates voters in black and brown communities. We beat him on that. And now we’re going to carry anybody accountable who exhibits as much as the polls at President Trump’s behest or anybody else’s to attempt to intimidate voters on the polls, significantly in our minority communities. We merely won’t enable it.

Trump’s reelection rests on the result in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump appears to acknowledge what most political forecasters do: His reelection largely rests on the result in Pennsylvania.

With Trump lagging additional and additional behind in Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump is aware of {that a} loss in Pennsylvania – the place he’s additionally behind, however by slightly less – would ship his presidency to the ash heap of historical past the place it belongs.

In the end, with the election simply 5 days away, Donald Trump appears to acknowledge two issues.

First, he has nothing to run on because the coronavirus disaster that he did not handle is as soon as once more raging throughout the nation. On prime of that, tens of millions of Individuals are out of labor.

Second, Trump is aware of that if all authorized votes are counted, he’s going to come back up brief.

It’s no shock then that within the ultimate days of his marketing campaign, Donald Trump is downplaying the pandemic and holding superspreader rallies whereas working time beyond regulation to undermine voting rights in key battleground states.

