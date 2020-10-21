Pennsylvania Lawyer Normal Vows Trump Supporters Will Be Charged If They Intimidate Voters

Pennsylvania Lawyer Normal Josh Shapiro warned that the state wouldn’t tolerate voter intimidation from Trump and his supporters.

Lawyer Normal Shapiro stated on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Stories:

I wish to make very clear, voter intimidation is illegitimate, and it’s unlawful for a purpose. We wish to make certain folks have entry to the polls and that their voice can be heard. We is not going to tolerate it from anybody. We actually will not be going to tolerate it from the president. You introduced up these ballot watchers, which inserts into this as a result of we now have had a regulation on the books since 1937 in Pennsylvania, Andrea, which says that ballot watchers must observe sure guidelines and have to return from the county the place they dwell.

The president sued to attempt to change these guidelines to permit ballot watchers to return in from different counties in Pennsylvania. Whereas which will appear considerably innocuous on its face, what it’s actually designed to do is intimidate voters in predominantly black and brown communities. There in Philadelphia the place you’re and throughout different areas of Pennsylvania. I’m merely not going to face for that. I received’t enable it. And that’s why we’ve crushed the president in courtroom a number of instances on this concern.

Our legal guidelines will stand right here in Pennsylvania. If you wish to be a ballot watcher, it’s a must to observe sure guidelines. It’s a must to be from the neighborhood the place you’re watching the ballot. You rattling effectively higher not intimidate a voter as a result of if you happen to do, it will likely be met with swift response from my workplace and regulation enforcement.

Video:

Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro tells Trump ballot watchers that they higher be “rattling positive” to not intimidate voters or they are going to face felony expenses from his workplace. pic.twitter.com/7qtm9QcGi6 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 21, 2020

Trump has filed a number of lawsuits in Pennsylvania to undermine voter protections and voting legal guidelines, and the excellent news is that he has been crushed in courtroom each single time. Trump is so determined that he tried to sue all 67 counties within the state.

Republicans are allowing voter intimidation to run wild in Florida, however Josh Shapiro is making it clear that he’s not going to permit Trump and his supporters to interrupt the regulation in Pennsylvania.

