The rededication of an adult massage parlor on Kingsway in Peterborough is open for approval at a general committee meeting on Monday 6 April.

The city councils will vote on whether to approve the rededication of the property to allow the licensed “Body Rub Parlor” as mentioned in the city staff report.

The salon, dubbed The Kingsway Spa, was described by owner Brittany Leigh at an open house in February as “adult touch and conversation support, but no sexual activity.”

Leigh informed the city councils, police officers and public health representatives that were present that employees would be accommodated on the construction site, some of whom would be performing “talk and touch therapy” in the nude.

According to the city’s employee report, zoning regulations were created for body massage parlors in 1985.

As part of the city’s official schedule, body massage parlors and adult entertainment parlors are only allowed in the Kingsway area.

The city’s licensing law puts restrictions only on those of full age, the report adds.

“The Peterborough Police Service has no objection to the zoning change. Be aware, however, that some of these types of facilities are difficult to detect and enforce,” the report said. “The employees of the police services are ready to continue to participate as representatives with regard to an applicable licensing regulation.”

Peterborough Public Health also has no objection to the reallocation, the report said, although changes to corporate licensing provisions have been recommended to help ensure health and safety for employees and customers.

Also on the agenda on Monday:

• Ratify temporary changes to the city center street scene from May to create additional patio and pedestrian areas and create a safer environment from COVID-19

• For a 64-piece, six-story, affordable housing development on Rink Street and Olive Ave. A grant will be submitted for a community incentive program of US $ 257,017.



