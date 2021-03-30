Kathleen Dorn

U of A PhD student Kathleen Dorn has been selected to be a fellow of a national initiative sponsored by the Coalition for Adult Primary Education.

The State Advocates for Adult Education Fellowship is a hands-on advocacy training program. During the year-long program, scholars learn how to work with the media, their communities, and policy makers to create change that benefits adult learners and adult education programs.

Dorn, a graduate student in the adult education and lifelong learning program at the College of Education and Health Professions, is the director of the Fort Smith Adult Education Center.

“I want everyone to see why adult education is so important in our Arkansas communities,” she said. “Helping adults learn, particularly through adult education, apprenticeships and short-term study programs, will help our workforce, reduce the shortage of health care workers and provide many opportunities the student never thought possible.”

The scholarship started this month with distance orientation and lawyer training. Throughout the remainder of the year, fellows will receive ongoing training through webinars and one-on-one coaching to improve their advocacy skills. The goal of the SAAEF project is for every state to have at least one passionate lawyer who is committed to public relations and communication at the national, state and local levels. The scholarship application process was competitive to identify top proponents.

Dorn was the original director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, which was founded at U of A in 2007. OLLI offers courses and events on a variety of topics including art, history, health science research, and major local and global topics on the day for adults ages 50 and up.

“I love the diversity, the experience, the passion that adult students bring to a learning environment,” said Dorn. “At the end of the day, you will see the success of your long nights as an educator and the time you have devoted to your students.”

Dorn said it was rewarding to see adults make their dreams come true or provide for their families in ways they didn’t think was possible.

“I have the chance to be part of change, which is why this opportunity is so important to me as a SAAEF fellow,” she said.