A man-made seashore within the Philippine capital, Manila is inflicting controversy with some environmentalists arguing it’s unhealthy for the atmosphere.

The ”Manila Bay Sands” mission is a part of a wider $20m authorities plan to wash up Manila Bay.

The white sand is produced from crushed dolomite rock which is extracted from massive dolomite mines.

The Kalikasan Setting Group says the mining operations are damaging and the artificial sand can hurt marine life.

Regardless of this, hundreds of Manila’s residents have been flocking to the seashore to catch a glimpse of town’s hottest new speaking level.

