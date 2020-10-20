Pompeo reportedly ignored outraged staff to handle group that helps ‘ex-gay’ remedy

The Miami Herald studies that “[o]ne supply described a number of aides as ‘appalled’ the occasion nonetheless passed off regardless of the considerations, and that afterward, the secretary highlighted his look in his newest ‘Miles with Mike’ message to division staff.” A State Division spokesperson tried to appease alarm over the speech by later claiming that Pompeo truthfully had no thought in regards to the considerations, which perhaps somebody someplace would imagine if this administration didn’t lie prefer it was going out of fashion.

Then there’s additionally Mike’s document. “Earlier than becoming a member of the Trump administration, first as CIA director after which as secretary of State, Pompeo made his views on LGBTQ rights explicit,” Mom Jones famous, “opposing same-sex marriage and as soon as alluding to homosexuality as a ‘perversion.’” Throughout a Senate affirmation listening to in 2018, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker pressed Pompeo on the term, and requested him if he stood by it. “Senator, after I was a politician, I had a really clear view on whether or not it was applicable for 2 same-sex individuals to marry,” Pompeo replied. “I stand by that.”

In fact, working for a thrice-married adulterer is outwardly simply wonderful and dandy. Anyway, that Republicans nonetheless proceed to tout this administration as pro-LGBTQ is laughable, and made all of the extra ridiculous contemplating one pro-LGBTQ effort the administration touts really belonged to the earlier administration. Awkward.

“[T]right here was in fact no coverage that the Trump administration created to battle decriminalization of homosexuality abroad,” author and activist Michelangelo Signorile noted this previous summer time. “As I wrote in The Washington Post, the Trump administration is just persevering with present State Division coverage put in place by the Obama administration and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton specifically—in stark distinction to most home pro-LGBTQ polices, which the Trump administration rolled back.”

However hey, the Trump marketing campaign enlisted Tiffany Trump to mangle the term “LGBTQ” at a “Trump Satisfaction Occasion” in Florida this previous weekend, the place she claimed, “I do know what my father believes in. Previous to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIIA+ neighborhood.” Okay. Possibly no matter this “LGBQIIA+” is would possibly help him—don’t assume we didn’t discover you dropping the “T” there, Tiffany—however with regards to the LGBTQ neighborhood, new polling has 74% of registered LGBTQ voters supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

”Of them, 92 % mentioned they have been ‘undoubtedly or most likely’ voting within the presidential election—and over 80 % mentioned they felt extra motivated to vote now than in some other latest election,” the polling mentioned.