Pompeo says China has introduced unhealthy offers and lawlessness to Sri Lanka

By Alasdair Pal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on Wednesday the Chinese language Communist Celebration was working as a “predator” in Sri Lanka, as the highest U.S. diplomat stored up powerful criticism of China on a tour of Asia.

Pompeo arrived in Sri Lanka from India as a part of a four-leg tour aimed toward bolstering allies towards China’s rising political and navy inroads within the area in recent times.

“We see from unhealthy offers, violations of sovereignty and lawlessness on land and sea that the Chinese language Communist Celebration is a predator, and the USA comes otherwise, we come as a good friend, and as a associate,” Pompeo instructed a televised information convention within the capital, Colombo.

In distinction to India, which is locked in a navy stand-off with China and was the primary cease on Pompeo’s journey, Sri Lanka is a detailed ally of Beijing.

China has invested billions of {dollars} in Sri Lankan ports and highways as a part of its Belt and Street Initiative of transport and power hyperlinks, a programme the USA believes is designed to entice smaller nations in debt.

Overseas Minister Dinesh Gunawardena stated Sri Lanka needed peace and good relations with all.

“Sri Lanka is a impartial, non-aligned nation, dedicated to peace,” Gunawardena instructed the instructed the information convention.

“We hope to proceed with our relationships with the USA and different nations.”