Pompeo says U.S. to seek out new methods to cooperate with Indonesia over South China Sea

Pompeo’s go to to Indonesia comes amid a five-nation swing via Asia the place he has sought to strengthen strategic and financial ties amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

JAKARTA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday stated Washington would discover new methods to cooperate with Indonesia within the South China Sea and revered Jakarta’s efforts to safeguard its personal waters whereas rejecting China’s “illegal” claims within the space.

