From March 10-12, the Ponoka and Rimbey Adult Learning Society (PRALS) hosted an online open house on the @PonokaRimbeyAlc Facebook page.

With over 6,000 people reached and over 200 people interacting with each other during the open house, this was a huge online success.

The three day event had a variety of videos, including live tours of the Ponoka Learning Center and Rimbey Adult Learning.

Olds College Continuing Education gave a talk on community programs while RDC talked about what the Community Practical Nurse program would look like this fall.

Ponoka will host their first Practical Nurse Diploma group in the learning center in autumn 2021. They are also looking forward to bringing a Health Care Aide certificate for the third time in a row for spring 2022.

Applications for both programs are open and available through the RDC website.

As part of their open house, the Ponoka and Rimbey Adult Learning Society held an online door prize contest that required people to like the page, tag five friends, and talk about what adult education meant to them.

There were three Learning Bag winners (consisting of PRALS and CAC Swag). And the big draw for a Samsung A7 tablet went to Ponoka citizen Paige Brose.

The Ponoka Learning Center continues to serve the community only by appointment. With the reopening of the Ponoka Jubilee Library, on-site post-secondary students can connect to the Ponoka Learning Center in quiet study rooms with internet access and access to laptops and printers.

– Submitted by the Ponoka Learning Center

