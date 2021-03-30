By Chuck Abadie

PRCC Public Relations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Janice Houston turns 38 this weekend, but for this adult education graduate at Pearl River Community College, age is nothing but a number.

That’s because this proud single mom of four and grandmother of one recently earned their GED.

“This is what it looks like when you never give up,” said Houston, who dropped out of ninth grade when she was pregnant with her oldest daughter.

“I finally did it,” she said. “I have to pinch myself. I’m so happy. I am not ashamed of my performance. My plan was simple enough. I wanted to improve myself in life. “

Houston made the decision to get her GED because she knew it was important to have an education.

“This (GED) was important to me because education is essential to get ahead in life through employment and careers,” said Houston. “I was trapped in a bubble.”

At times, Houston worked up to three jobs raising their children and paying the bills. In 2018, while working as a cashier in a local dollar store, she decided to begin her nursing degree.

“A customer told me (the John Lennon line) that time you like to waste isn’t a waste of time,” she said. “I hesitated a lot. I’m sick of living the way I lived “

This fall, she will be attending the PRCC at the Forrest County Center to begin a general program of study with the goal of one day becoming an LPN. She can later see herself in PRCC’s new LPN-RN bridge program with the FCC.

“I’m so proud that Janice graduated from high school,” said Christy Brady, PRCC Adult Ed Advisor.

“She was such a hard worker in the time I knew her. As a single mother, she is determined to work to achieve higher and higher levels of achievement so that she can show her children that it is worth never giving up. It opens up so many possibilities. “

Houston’s daughter Alexis McGill is especially proud of her mother.

“She’s been working on it as far as I can remember,” said Alexis, 22, the mother of six-month-old Kyng Paige. “Every time she got her GED, something came up to stop her. She had to work three jobs at times to take care of us. For me personally, it’s very surreal because she went through everything to get to that point. “

Houston’s two-year diploma path was not without its challenges. While attending school, working, and raising her children, she also managed to get certified through the PRCC forklift program at Woodall Advanced Technology Center.

She learned on March 11th that she had passed the final exam. It’s a day she won’t soon forget.

“I cried, but there were tears of joy,” she said. “My children are all looking forward to me. I’ve finally achieved goals that I’ve always talked about. “

Houston would like to thank all of the PRCC staff for helping her. “Everyone here was very nice, nice and helpful,” she said.

She has some advice for students like her who have graduated from high school.

“I would tell you to go ahead and get your high school diploma,” she said. “It’s very important. It can open so many career doors. You can do anything if you choose to. You have to try never to give up.”