The case against a 14-year-old Elkmont boy charged with the murder of five family members could remain in the juvenile system or efforts could be made to try him as an adult, law enforcement and judicial officials said Wednesday.

The teenager faces five charges of child homicide and could face multiple charges of murder and / or capital murder as an adult pending trial, said Stephen Young, spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have said the boy confessed to being shot dead on Monday. The boy stays in a juvenile detention center.

Brian Jones, Limestone County district attorney, said he had no comment on the case or whether his office would try to get the case forwarded by juvenile justice. Jones and a retired judge outlined how the trial would work for a 14-year-old defendant.

Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson said, “If you are 14 or 15 and you commit an adult crime, you start in a juvenile court and it is up to a juvenile court judge to determine whether you are certified as an adult. “

When a case goes to an adult court, “it goes like a normal case and goes to a grand jury,” Jones said.

“If the petition is denied, (the case) will stay in juvenile justice,” said Jones. “If a juvenile is found ‘criminal’, which equates to the culprit in a juvenile court, the juvenile court judge has a wide range of sentencing options through the Alabama Department of Youth Services.”

Each case is handled on a case-by-case basis, he said, because there is no set penalty area like there is in an adult court.

Jones said state law allows prosecutors to file a motion to refer a case from juvenile justice to a district or county court “if a person has not reached the age of 16 and has not been charged as an adult.”

According to Jones, a juvenile judge would schedule a “mini-trial” hearing on the petition.

“If a judge finds that we have fulfilled our burden of proof, the judge issues an order based on the law to transfer the case from the juvenile court to the jurisdiction of the adult court,” he said.

The law also provides that the judge of the juvenile court can only order the case for criminal prosecution if there is no reasonable reason to believe that the child is subordinate to an institution, department or authority for people with intellectual disabilities or mental illness.

Under the Juvenile Court Transfers Act, evidence of the following six factors and other relevant factors must be considered when deciding whether to grant an application:

• The nature of the alleged criminal offense.

• The amount and nature of the child’s previous crime record.

• The nature of the treatment efforts made to date and how the child has responded to the effort.

• The extent and nature of the child’s physical and mental maturity.

• The interests of the community and the child.

“A prosecutor could give 59 different reasons why (a person) should be certified as an adult,” Thompson said.

When a child is in a juvenile detention center, “in addition to their first appearance, a juvenile judge would hold a detention hearing to decide whether a child should stay or be released,” Jones said.

According to Young, the victims were the shooter’s father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35; and three half siblings: a 6 year old boy; a 5 year old girl; and a 6 month old boy.

He refused to publish the names of the half-siblings.

The shooting took place at the family residence, 25019 Ridge Road, where all six family members lived, Young said at a news conference Tuesday.

The gun was illegally in the residence, Young said, and the 14-year-old helped investigators find the 9mm pistol on the edge of a nearby road where he threw it.

Limestone County’s medical examiner Mike West said he pronounced three of the victims dead at the scene. The other two victims, an adult and a youth, were initially in critical condition and were flown to Huntsville Hospital and Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but later died.

John Sisk worked at KV RV Repairs in Hartselle, and Mary Sisk was a seventh grade special education teacher at Huntsville City Schools.

