Proud Boys Supporter Warns ‘Civil Struggle’ May Break Out If Trump Loses Election

A video of a Proud Boys supporter has emerged claiming there can be a “civil warfare” if Donald Trump isn’t re-elected in November.

Newsweek studies that blogger and actor Walter Masterson posted a clip of a self-proclaimed supporter of the white supremacist hate group. The dialog apparently happened throughout a Trump latest rally in Staten Island.

The person, who’s unidentified, in contrast the Proud Boys to the Marines saying, “We’re just like the Marines, we are the first to return in.”

Masterson is seen asking the person how the Proud Boys reacted to Trump’s “stand back and stand by” comments made through the first presidential debate to which he stated the group believes the president is telling them to “watch for my orders.”

“And that is precisely what we’re ready for,” the person remarks.

The Trump supporter then provides a warning about what is going to occur if Trump doesn’t win the election in November.

“If Trump would not get re-elected, there’s going to be a riot. If he would not get elected, that is when you are going to see a civil warfare,” he says. “My suggestions to anybody refill on ammo, get your weapons.” The interview then cuts off.

Watch the total video beneath.