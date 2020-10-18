Putin Mouthpiece Sen. Ron Johnson Completely Modifications His Story On Hunter Biden

The faux Russian emails didn’t achieve any traction within the media, so Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is now falsely accusing Hunter Biden of felony exercise.

Video:

Ron Johnson is on Fox Information suggesting there’s baby pornography on the pc that purportedly belongs to Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/rwvyL1UH4i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2020

Johnson and Fox Information accused Hunter Biden, with zero proof, of getting baby pornography on his laptop.

The misinformation that Sen. Johnson is pushing is a part of a Russian operation that has been in motion since 2019 to spread fake Hunter Biden emails to Rudy Giuliani in the weeks before the 2020 election.

Johnson mouthed Russian disinformation on Fox Information’s Sunday Morning Futures:

I believe you simply made the connection. Once more, I believe that is what the FBI has to return clear about. This isn’t a regular investigation, the place the FBI doesn’t indict any individual the whole lot stays confidential. That is one thing as we have been speaking about pertains to nationwide safety, and if there’s felony exercise concerned to be tied again to Hunter Biden, his enterprise associates, and even presumably tied again to different members of the Biden household….this must be recognized earlier than Individuals go to the polls.

Sen. Johnson, Trump, and Putin as utilizing the identical playbook as in 2016. First, they tried to leak emails that evidence suggests the Russians faked, and when that didn’t work, they moved on to part two which is making an attempt to legitimize the allegations by getting the FBI to open an investigation into Joe Biden and his household within the days earlier than the election.

They’re replaying the identical disinformation marketing campaign in 2020. The distinction is that this time, the media exterior of the right-wing bubble has for the most part not taken the bait.

Ron Johnson is Putin’s Senate mouthpiece and his misusing his workplace to unfold Russian disinformation in a bid to get Trump reelected.