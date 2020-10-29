Rachel Maddow Says America Is In A Fixed State Of Disaster Beneath Trump

Beneath Donald Trump, the American folks appear to be dwelling in a continuing state of disaster – and it simply retains getting worse by the day.

As Rachel Maddow identified on Thursday, not solely are we dwelling by means of a pandemic that’s once more raging throughout the nation, however we’re led by a president who refuses to confront the virus and even acknowledge its existence.

In the meantime, as Trump downplays the pandemic with no therapy or vaccine in sight, American hospitals are beneath assault from Russian prison hackers.

“Simply in case that’s not sufficient, now we have now Russian prison hackers … freezing the pc techniques at our hospitals in the midst of it,” the MSNBC host stated.

It’s one disaster after one other, and there doesn’t seem like an finish in sight.

Maddow stated:

So simply in case having the worst and worst managed epidemic on Earth wasn’t sufficient, with a nationwide authorities that’s pretending it’s not occurring. It was one thing on the order of 47 states getting worse proper now with 229,000 of us lifeless already and 9 million of us contaminated as of tonight and no remedy and no therapy in sight, and no vaccine and a president who mocks and undermines efforts to battle it and gradual its unfold. Simply in case that’s not sufficient, now we have now Russian prison hackers from Moscow and Saint Petersburg freezing the pc techniques at our hospitals in the midst of it. Demanding cash, or else.

America is extra susceptible than ever beneath Donald Trump

To make sure, Donald Trump isn’t the primary American president to have a significant disaster hit his desk, and he received’t be the final.

However no president has bungled a disaster as badly as he has over the course of this 12 months.

Trump’s incompetence didn’t simply permit the uncontrolled unfold of a lethal virus, but it surely additionally led to an financial crash that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of jobless Individuals.

Now, as Rachel Maddow urged on Thursday night time, American adversaries appear to acknowledge that the U.S. is as susceptible as ever – and so they’re seizing the chance to kick us whereas we’re down by focusing on hospitals.

Donald Trump has no enterprise being president, even in one of the best of occasions. However over the course of a disastrous 2020, the American persons are experiencing simply how dangerously unfit he’s when a disaster hits his desk.

