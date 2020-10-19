Rachel Maddow Warns American Democracy Might Not Survive A Second Trump Time period

Throughout her program on Monday night time, Rachel Maddow mentioned that it solely took Donald Trump and a complicit Republican Celebration 4 years to push American democracy to the brink of collapse.

Over the subsequent 15 days, the MSNBC host mentioned, the American folks should determine if they need the nation to stay on this present drift towards authoritarianism, or return to days when the U.S. was a “mature” democracy.

“All it takes is one presidency like this, and now we’re like all these different unhappy sack, maybe-democracies all over the world, questioning if perhaps there can be a junta this 12 months and not feels bizarre to arrange for Election Day violence,” Maddow mentioned.

“We’re 15 days out from deciding if we wish to change that course,” she added.

Maddow mentioned:

All in all, this has been a reasonably regular day now in what was once, till very just lately, the world’s main instance of a mature rule-of-law-based democracy. Now we all know, all it takes is one presidency like this and now we’re like all these different unhappy sack, maybe-democracies all over the world, questioning if perhaps there can be a junta this 12 months and not feels bizarre to arrange for election-day violence. How did we grow to be that nation so rapidly? It takes one presidency, one in all our two main events blissful to go together with the entire lock-her-up factor, lower than 4 years of us not adjusting to what the remainder of the world simply acknowledges as authoritarian drift and all meaning for corruption and nepotism and the rule of legislation. Seems it doesn’t take a lot. It doesn’t take a lot. And it actually doesn’t take a lot time to cut back us to the sort of nation we used to lecture on democratic norms and common order and the neutral administration of justice, even on the incitement of political violence by nationwide workplace holders, proper? We used to lecture little nations everywhere in the world about that stuff. Now it’s us. And we’re 15 days out from deciding if we wish to change that course.

Calling this election an important in historical past is an understatement

American voters are instructed each 4 years that “this” presidential election is an important in historical past. This 12 months, that isn’t simply true, but it surely’s an understatement.

The harm Donald Trump – with the assistance of a shameless, spineless Republican Celebration – has carried out will take years to undo. It’s work that seemingly received’t be completed even after 4 years of a possible Joe Biden presidency.

But when Trump is given one other time period within the White Home, it’s unclear whether or not the harm can be reparable in any respect.

Over the subsequent 15 days, voters should alternative to resoundingly reject Donald Trump and his enablers as they push this nation towards authoritarianism.

