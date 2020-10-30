Rapper Freeway Shares Devastating Information Of His Son Jihad’s Dying

Freeway is asking for individuals to maintain his household of their prayers amid the passing of his son. The Philadelphia rapper took to social media early Thursday morning (October 29) the place he revealed his son, Jihad, handed away. The 41-year-old confirmed the somber information alongside a tribute to his on.

”God is aware of I attempt my finest to be robust, however this proper here’s a ache like I by no means felt,” he wrote alongside a photograph of him and his son at commencement. “Please cherish your time and your love ones as a result of we’re not promised the subsequent breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the very best stage of paradise.”

