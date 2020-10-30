‘Actual Housewives Of Atlanta’ Will get A New Castmember For Season 13

A brand new face is slated to hitch the upcoming and newest season of the Actual Housewives of Atlanta.

Actress and singer Drew Sidora, who’s associates with returning star Cynthia Bailey, simply moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta and can be launched as a forged member for the Bravo present’s thirteenth season.

In a newly-released trailer, Sidora proclaims, “I carry the flavour to Atlanta.”

Sidora can be joined by fellow newcomer LaToya Ali, who has develop into good associates with returning castmember Kenya Moore. Moreover, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams can be again for the brand new season together with Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.

Based on the trailer, drama between the Housewives, like at all times, can be on the core of Season 13. Cynthia and her fiancé Mike Hill can be going through challenges previous to their marriage ceremony (which came about on October 10). Kenya’s marriage to Marc Daly nonetheless stays unsure after they separated final 12 months. Kandi and Todd Tucker appear to be doing effectively whereas Porsha’s relationship with Dennis McKinley has taken a little bit of a backseat.

From the appears to be like of it, Season 13 goes to be a wild one. Watch the trailer for it beneath.