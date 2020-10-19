‘Pink, crimson wine’: The that means of African election symbols

In our sequence of letters from African journalists, media and communication coach Joseph Warungu seems to be at why colors and symbols are so necessary within the pursuit of energy in Africa because the continent gears up for an election season.
Keep in mind crimson crimson wine? No, not the stuff in a bottle that permits you to unbottle your emotions.
I am speaking about Pink Pink Wine… one of many largest cowl hits by the British reggae group UB40. It reached the primary spot within the UK and the US in 1983.
Thirty-seven years later, Pink Pink Wine should have plenty of resonance for Ugandan pop star-turned politician Bobi Wine.
The MP, whose actual title is Robert Kyagulanyi and who is never noticed with out his signature crimson beret, needs to run for president within the forthcoming elections.
However Bobi Wine is now seeing crimson after the electoral fee banned his Nationwide Unity Platform celebration from formally utilizing the color within the elections, saying one other celebration had claimed it.
AFP
The better the image, the higher it’s for events to succeed in out to their citizens”
The facility of color and symbols in electoral campaigning can’t be underestimated in African nations.
“The better the image, the higher it’s for events to succeed in out to their citizens. A few of them assume that it’s good to have a logo that individuals affiliate with hope and life on the finish of the day,” says Dr Isaac Owusu-Mensah, a senior lecturer within the Division of Political Science on the College of Ghana.
He makes use of the 2 predominant events vying for energy in Ghana’s December election for instance.
“The opposition NDC celebration has an umbrella, and the interpretation is that you would be able to be below the shade of the umbrella, particularly in tough instances,” says Dr Owusu-Mensah.
“The governing NPP alternatively has the elephant, which is massive. They’ll bulldoze no matter downside you’ve gotten in your approach. If you find yourself in bother, simply go below the elephant and you’re good.”
‘Pink is for all times’
Dr Mshai Mwangola, a efficiency scholar in Kenya, says within the West colors appear to have much less symbolic that means.
For instance crimson is related to the left-leaning Labour Occasion within the UK however with the conservative Republican Occasion within the US – and British Conservatives share blue with the US Democrats, who’re liberals.
“Right here in Africa, individuals know that these colors are filled with that means… we’re very refined in studying political discourse, in a multi-layered, multi-faceted method,” says Dr Mwangola.
These meanings are additionally learn within the nationwide flags of many African nations the place there was a freedom wrestle and folks died, corresponding to Kenya.
“Pink symbolises the blood that was misplaced; black normally symbolises the individuals of the nation and inexperienced is tied to the setting or land that they fought for,” she says.
This can be a view shared by Dr Owusu-Mensah.
“Pink is a vital color for political events right here. The NPP have the crimson, blue and white. While you go to NDC, additionally they have crimson, white and inexperienced. Senior members of the events will say that blood is crimson; it implies that that there’s life within the color and the celebration subsequently has life.”
Symbols achieve significance even the place none is meant.
In assigning symbols to the 2 opposing sides within the 2005 constitutional referendum in Kenya, the electoral fee went out of its method to discover fundamental benign ones that will not give both aspect undue benefit.
Africa’s election diary
- Guinea: 18 Oct
- Seychelles: 22-24 Oct
- Tanzania: 28 Oct
- Ivory Coast: 31 Oct
- Ghana: 7 Dec
- Central African Republic: 27 Dec
- Niger: 27 Dec
- Uganda: 10 Jan – 8 Feb 2021
The fee selected two fruits which can be generally accessible – an orange and banana. However Kenyans nonetheless learn that means into them.
The marketing campaign noticed all method of political wrestling, with hilarious claims about what a banana might do to an orange and vice versa.
Ultimately the oranges gained and the government-backed referendum was rejected. The bananas misplaced.
The political grouping that was victorious in that ballot adopted orange because the title of their new political celebration.
At present the Orange Democratic Motion (ODM), led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is the primary opposition celebration in Kenya.
‘Witchcraft’ symbols banned
However not all symbols are welcome in an election as we noticed within the 2018 ballot in Zimbabwe.
You might also be interested by:
The Zimbabwe Electoral Fee (Zec) banned a whole host of things from candidates’ logos, including some animals and weapons.
You may have a gun in your emblem however not a cheetah, elephant or leopard.
In its knowledge, Zec maybe knew that there are lots of elections in Africa which can be gained not by the poll however by way of “juju” or witchcraft, in any other case generally known as rigging.
So cobras and owls – related to sorcery in Zimbabwe – have been on the banned checklist.
The watermelon is a juicy and scrumptious fruit. However in Kenya it has sinister political connotations: a politician with out concrete ideas – inexperienced and laborious on the skin and crimson and mushy on the within.
She or he is to not be trusted. So, you will not discover a marketing campaign poster with the watermelon image.
Dr Owusu-Mensah argues that symbols are so highly effective, they typically change the candidates’ precise id.
J Warungu
When rising up in a village in central Kenya, I at all times thought our lengthy serving MP’s title was ‘Tawa’ that means lamp.
That is as a result of the lamp was his image in each election”
“I simply got here from a constituency in northern Ghana the place we interviewed respondents about who they are going to be voting for within the coming elections. About 95% of them simply used a logo of both the elephant or the umbrella. They by no means talked about the title of the celebration or candidate.”
When rising up in a village in central Kenya, I at all times thought our long-serving MP’s title was “Tawa” that means lamp in my native language.
That is as a result of the lamp was his image in each election. When his entourage swept by way of the village, the complete space could be full of chants of “Tawa! Tawa!”
However I need to admit, his lamp was reasonably faint: it didn’t illuminate our training and well being challenges. It didn’t carry electrical energy to the world or enhance the roads that have been impassable within the wet season.
Dr Mwangola agrees that whereas we’re excellent at getting the that means of colors and symbols in Africa, we fail by not following by way of.
“We as voters, don’t return and maintain the candidate accountable to the symbols. If somebody had the image of a lamp or he was the axe, tractor or the lion, I not care. We do not even maintain political events to the symbols.”
The Ugandan authorities totally understands the ability of symbolism. A 12 months in the past, it designated the crimson beret as official navy clothes that might land members of the general public who put on them in jail. Although Bobi Wine appears decided to disregard this ruling too.
Dr Mwangola believes Bobi Wine could have chosen crimson as his color to signify anger to counter the yellow of the governing NRM celebration, led by President Yoweri Museveni who’s searching for a sixth time period in workplace.
“Yellow is sunshine and pleasure. The opposite guys are saying: ‘No, we’re offended!’… it has been countered by the crimson of ardour and dedication,” she says.
“Yellow is about prosperity, however the crimson is saying: ‘Prosperity for who?'”
If Ugandan voters do certainly see crimson come January, Bobi Wine could also be sipping crimson wine from State Home but.
Extra Letters from Africa:
Observe us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Fb at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica