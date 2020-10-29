Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Trump A ‘Racist Visionary’ In ‘Self-importance Truthful’

“It’s very dehumanizing in each methods, unusually, each the unfavorable and the optimistic,” she stated in regards to the misogyny coming from the political proper. “It’s not an accident that, each cycle, the boogeyman of the Democrats is a lady. A few cycles in the past, it was Pelosi. Then it was Hillary, and now it’s me.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) places Republicans right into a frenzy each time she speaks, and now there’s sure to be contemporary outrage together with her December Vanity Fair cowl, during which she talks about Trump, sexism in politics and her future as a congressperson.

AOC known as out Trump’s taxes and Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell, who refuses to permit a vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act or voting rights, “These are the identical individuals saying that we will’t have tuition-free public schools as a result of there’s no cash, when these m**herf**kers are solely paying $750 a yr in taxes.”

She continued, “Trump is the racist visionary however McConnell will get the job executed. He doesn’t do something with out Trump’s blessing. Trump says, ‘Leap.’ McConnell says, ‘How excessive?’ Trump by no means does what McConnell says.”

As for her future in politics, it seems she doesn’t plan on being a lifelong politician, “I don’t know if I’m actually going to be staying within the Home endlessly, or if I do keep within the Home, what that may seem like. I don’t see myself actually staying the place I’m at for the remainder of my life.”

On November 3, Ocasio-Cortez is up for reelection in New York’s 14th district.