Rep. Soto seeks to create workplace to ‘coordinate’ Federal use of blockchain tech
A brand new invoice filed on Thursday, H.R.9067, seeks to create an workplace that may “coordinate” federal functions of blockchain expertise.
Sponsored by Rep. Darren Soto, a Democrat representing Florida’s ninth district, the invoice would “set up an workplace inside the Division of Commerce to coordinate all non-defense associated deployment and actions associated to blockchain expertise inside the Federal Authorities.”
Fusion Media or anybody concerned with Fusion Media is not going to settle for any legal responsibility for loss or injury on account of reliance on the knowledge together with information, quotes, charts and purchase/promote alerts contained inside this web site. Please be totally knowledgeable relating to the dangers and prices related to buying and selling the monetary markets, it is without doubt one of the riskiest funding varieties potential.