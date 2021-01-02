Consultant-Elect Cori Bush Nominated For Home Judiciary Committee Submit

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the workplace of Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement on Friday (December 28).

After her historic election victory in November, Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush was nominated to serve on the Home Judiciary Committee.

Bush, a 44-year-old single mom of two, defeated Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman to win Missouri’s 1st Congressional District to develop into the primary Black lady to signify the state in Congress.

RELATED: Cori Bush Wins House Seat, Becomes First Black Woman To Rep Missouri In Congress

She stepped into the nationwide highlight after the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black man fatally shot in Ferguson, Missouri. It prompted Bush to develop into a progressive activist throughout the protests that erupted.

Her nomination to the dedicated now goes to the Democratic Caucus for approval.