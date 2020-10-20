Republican Senator Mocked Kamala Harris Mocking And His Opponent Raised $2 Million

Republican George Sen. David Perdue intentionally mispronounced the title of Democratic vice-presidential candidate and fellow Sen. Kamala Harris at a Donald Trump marketing campaign rally on Friday (October 16), and now, it’s costing him bigtime.

“Essentially the most insidious factor that Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden and try to perpetrate and Bernie (Sanders) and Elizabeth (Warren) and Kamala…or what KAH-mah-lah? Kah-MAH-lah? Kamala-mala-mala?! I don’t know, no matter,” Purdue mentioned to the group in Macon, Ga., on Friday (Oct. 15) about Harris, who identifies as each Black via her father Donald Harris and South Asian via her Indian-born late mom, Shyamala Gopalan Harris.

In line with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, by Sunday night, Perdue’s Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff reportedly raised greater than $1.8 million from at the least 42,000 donors following Perdue’s mean-spirited mocking. The #MyNameIs hashtag additionally trended on Saturday as social media customers shared their very own tales of being bullied for ethnic-sounding names, and slamming Perdue within the course of.

The Indian-American group was significantly upset on the ridiculing of her title, and pushed again towards Perdue’s mocking.

Perdue, who’s working for re-election, additionally angered Harris’ press secretary Sabrina Singh, who’s Indian-American herself.