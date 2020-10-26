Republicans Lie About Biden Complicated George W. Bush And Trump

Republicans and Trump are mendacity about Joe Biden complicated George W. Bush and Trump at a video occasion with supporters.

Right here is the video by way of Dave Weigel:

As you possibly can see and listen to, Biden was clearly speaking to the comic George Lopez.

Within the video, Biden mentioned, “Not as a result of I’m working, however as a result of who I’m working in opposition to, that is essentially the most consequential election in an extended, lengthy, very long time. And the character of the nation, for my part, is actually on the poll. What sort of nation we’re gonna be? 4 extra years of George, ah, George… gonna discover ourselves ready the place if Trump will get elected, we’re going to be in a unique world.”

Trump weighed in with some typical falsehoods:

Joe Biden referred to as me George yesterday. Couldn’t keep in mind my identify. Obtained some assist from the anchor to get him via the interview. The Pretend Information Cartel is working additional time to cowl it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

Republicans need voters to consider that Joe Biden is the one with psychological issues when Donald Trump can’t stop talking about banning cows.

The Russian propaganda and assaults on Hunter Biden have failed. Over 50 million votes have been forged, and Republicans are nonetheless attempting to persuade America that Joe Biden isn’t mentally match to be president. One hearken to each candidates makes it clear that the unfit individual on this race is Donald Trump.

