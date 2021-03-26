A college has warned it will have to return £ 4 million as part of the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s “malicious” plans to reclaim funds.

Leicester College told FE Week that it is expected to spend 53 percent of its £ 11 million for 2020/21 – which means it will have to return 37 percent up to the 90 percent admission threshold announced on Monday.

“The college is unlikely to make up for the remaining allocation in the final term of the year,” a spokesman said, as they believe many adult learners are “unwilling” to enroll until the vaccination program is complete.

The Association of Colleges has predicted that most of its members will do between 75 and 85 percent of their assignments, which would translate into a clawback of between £ 22 million and £ 62 million.

“Not clear” what the impact will be

While the cause of the underdelivery is largely due to the various national lockdowns due to Covid-19, Leicester College has been in permanent lockdown with the rest of the city since March 2020.

“The current year was far more affected by the pandemic than 2019/20,” said the college spokesman.

While it’s “not clear” what impact this will have, the college said it was “clear” that there will be ramifications for cash flow, its capital programs, and future plans for 2021/22.

The college is renovating its Abbey Park campus before launching key government T-level courses in various areas in September.

Adult education threshold “feels a little malicious”

ESFA has expressed widespread criticism of setting the 90 percent threshold that will affect grant-funded colleges and councils with AEB, 19-24 internship and scholarship assignments for advanced learner loans.

AoC’s deputy chairman Julian Gravatt warned yesterday in a blog on his association’s website that other universities will lose “six-figure amounts”.

In addition, funding could be removed from the government’s new Level 3 entitlement, which is slated to begin next month under the new National Skills Fund.

“It is good that DfE accepted the need for a lower threshold, but a tolerance of 10 percent is not much in the face of the year’s disruption and leaves some colleges looking for enrollments or savings,” Gravatt added.

Sue Pember, former senior education officer before she became policy director for adult education network Holex, said during an FE Week webcast earlier this week that the threshold “just makes it really hard and feels a little malicious”.

Bob Harrison, chairman of adult education provider Northern College and governor of Oldham College, tweeted after the announcement, “Let me be clear: the government is forcing our colleges to close, so we cannot recruit and deliver our short courses.

“But we have already hired teachers and we have fixed costs. Then will the ESFA reclaim if we don’t hit 90 percent of the target? His catch 22. ”

Luke Rake, director of Kingston Maurward College ashore, expressed indignation and tweeted, “Lo and behold! Adult education will be completely abolished.

“Due to forced closures, delivery could not be made, no employees were given leave of absence based on ESFA advice. ESFA is now telling us that we still have to return the money after paying wages for a year. Helpful. Many Thanks.”

Threshold a “fair representation” of the delivery

A much more generous threshold of 68 percent was set for last year’s AEB.

In Monday’s announcement, however, the agency said the 90 percent threshold was a “fair representation” of the average delivery from providers with grant funding.

They acknowledged that the situation “is still difficult for providers” but “they have been very successful in resuming remote delivery during the lockdown, having built on the 2019-2020 experience to create effective contingency arrangements to manage the Covid-19 -Restrictions to be met “.