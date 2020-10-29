‘RHOA’: Stripper Scandal At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Get together Takes Heart Stage In 1st Season 13 Trailer — Watch

The Season 13 trailer for ‘RHOA’ is right here, which exhibits footage from the stripper festivities at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette social gathering! Kandi Burruss claims that she heard ‘noises coming from a bed room’ on the bash.

“What occurs within the dungeon, stays within the dungeon,” Kandi Burruss mysteriously says on the finish of the Season 13 trailer for The Actual Housewives of Atlanta, which dropped on Oct. 29. Everybody’s been dying to know what precisely occurred at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette social gathering, after a report emerged on Oct. 8 claiming that two of her co-stars received frisky with a male stripper. Whereas the stripper himself — Michael “BOLO” Bolwaire — has beforehand insisted that “nothing happened,” the brand new trailer debuts footage of this stripper social gathering and the drama it causes! You can watch the trailer, here.

The trailer kicks off with Cynthia’s marriage ceremony social gathering entourage dancing and partying with Michael, whom HollywoodLife confirmed was the stripper who carried out on the bash. Nonetheless, the teaser takes a scandalous flip when it exhibits safety footage of assorted rooms on the bahcelorette social gathering home, which quickly reduce to say “no sign.” After which, somebody off-screen says, “Flip off the cameras and we are able to even have enjoyable.” The trailer then bounce cuts to a confessional of Porsha Williams, who lets out a chuckle!

The top of the trailer returns to this scandal, which is now being mentioned over a bunch dinner. “I’m listening to intercourse noises coming from a bed room,” Kenya Moore claims, main the trailer to indicate the safety footage once more (this time with suspicious audio). “There wasn’t a intercourse social gathering,” one of many social gathering company says, and as soon as once more, behind-the-scenes audio is performed of a girl saying, “She f–ks good.” Lower to a different confessional of Porsha, who asks in shock, “Who mentioned that?”

The trailer then exhibits a one-on-one dialog between Tanya Sam with Porsha. “She’s making disparaging feedback about me and also you involving a stripper,” Tanya tells Porsha, who later says, “Wow, I’m over this.”

The thriller continues! Regardless of the scandal teased within the trailer, a number of RHOA stars have denied their involvement within the stripper scandal: Kenya, Marlo Hampton, LaToya Ali and Falynn Guobadia. The unique Web page Six report additionally made positive to level out that the alleged stripper scandal didn’t contain Cynthia, who tied the knot with Mike Hill on Oct. 10. Tanya had additionally defended herself in an Instagram submit, writing, “I’ll tackle this subject now and won’t entertain this absurdity any additional. The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.”