Ricky Martin: ‘It is Actually Scary,’ ‘Tremendous Unhappy’ That Latinos Would Vote For Trump

Although Democrat Celebration supporters wish to say they’re supportive of racial minorities, they appear to suppose that political variety amongst them is disappointing.

People.com reported on October 29 that “Ricky Martin is disillusioned with Latinos who assist President Donald Trump.”

The well-known homosexual Latin music singer has mentioned that “I have been supporting Biden eternally. I feel he’s the one possibility now we have and he’s nice. He has been in politics all his life. That is the second. All of us must get collectively and be loud concerning the course of this nation.”

Loud? Virtually each individual within the leisure business has announced their support for Biden. Has he been residing below a rock this entire time?

Like all different well-known celebrities, Martin has emphasised the election’s significance in addition to the “significance of change.” Individuals who say such remarks normally need to flip America right into a dissipated paradise the place nobody is accountable to anybody, nobody offends anyone with their opinions, and right-wingers don’t exist.

Apparently, Martin doesn’t suppose a lot of Latinos who’re voting for Trump. “It is actually scary. It is tremendous unhappy. I feel. Trumpeters make lots of noise. And it is scary to see their enthusiasm however us, we’re doing what’s proper, the correct means and we’ll see what occurs in November. However I am very optimistic.”

Wait, it’s “scary” and “unhappy” that Latinos are exercising their proper to vote? Lefty celebrities are normally crazy about individuals finishing up their civic duties. It doesn’t take a lot to frighten this man.

He was equally dismissive of Puerto Rican Governor Wanda Vázquez resulting from her assist for Trump. “Who’s that? Subsequent! She does not even exist. She wasn’t even elected by the individuals. She’s not a part of this dialog.”

Like Vázquez, it’s protected to imagine that Martin needs that the Latinos who vote for Trump didn’t exist as effectively.

Martin’s assist for Biden just isn’t actually shocking. “I’m a Latino, homosexual, married to an Arab residing in Trump’s America. We examine all of the containers.”

He should suppose he’s entitled to rather a lot.

Recently, the election has been worrying Martin and his husband, they usually even mentioned leaving America. “We have had plans of if we’d go away the nation. No, now we have to remain right here and battle for our rights and for what we consider.”

However, in the event that they do change their minds, shake their “bon-bons” and go away to stay “la vida loca” some other place, they will not be missed. Adios!