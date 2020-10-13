Rihanna, Girl Gaga and Extra Stars Amongst America’s Richest Self-Made Ladies of 2020 – E! On-line

As Beyoncé famously sang, “Who run the world?! Women!”

The legendary feminine anthem could not ring extra true now that Forbes has launched its highly-anticipated listing of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. Featured on the coveted listing? None aside from Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Queen Bey herself and plenty of extra stars.

Actually, a few Kardashian-Jenners made the lower due to their long-running present Keeping Up With the Kardashians, profitable magnificence manufacturers, partnerships and numerous different enterprise ventures.

The annual listing does not simply keep in mind every stars’ accomplishments and facet hustles. Most celebrities have helped the nation as an entire in some particular approach.

Because the publication famous, “These trailblazers, price a collective $90 billion, have began or helped increase firms that do all the things from construct rockets to create snowboards to make Covid-19 assessments.”

Whereas the coronavirus has impacted some celeb earnings, it has additionally had the other impact for others. Take Rihanna’s enjoyable and flirty vary of intimates by her Savage x Fenty label. Or Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line, which sells an array of cozy units good for working from residence.