Rihanna Shares Cryptic Replace About Subsequent Album

That stated, RiRi could also be giving followers their first trace that 2021 could possibly be a giant yr for her. Whereas ringing within the new yr, she took to Instagram to put up an image of herself with the caption, “new yr’s decision: apply the strain.”

It’s exhausting to think about a extra anticipated forthcoming LP than Rihanna’s Decision . However the Barbadian singer has largely been hush, hush about its launch.

This, after all, riled up followers, who posted feedback, together with one who wrote, “Decision needs to be releasing the album.” This prompted Rihanna to initially reply, “this remark is sooo 2019, develop up.” However as the identical remark thread obtained rolling, she doubled again and responded to a different particular person with a laughing face, flex emojis and the textual content, “2021 power.”

Rihanna has infamously pushed again in opposition to fan’s request for brand new music. She even instructed Entertainment Tonight final February that she likes to antagonize her followers a bit bit as a result of “they antagonize me, too! So, they get it proper again.”

In September, Skylar Gray shared a snippet of a tune she says she labored on with Diplo for Rihanna’s album. Gray says she and Diplo collaborated on the tune “when Rihanna was supposedly doing a little form of reggae album.

In December 2019, Rihanna shared a video on IG that obtained followers excited the place she appeared to trace on the challenge. “Replace: me listening to R9 on my own and refusing to launch it,” she captioned the put up with a clip of a small white canine dancing to Home of Ache’s hit single, “Bounce Round.”

May 2021 be the yr Rihanna units the music world on fireplace? Guess we’ll should see.