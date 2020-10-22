Rob Kardashian Returns to KUWTK to Rejoice Kim Kardashian’s Greatest On-Digital camera Moments – E! On-line

Throughout this look again, Rob requested Kim if she remembered being referred to as “Kimye” for the primary time. On whether or not they’re nonetheless referred to by the couple title, Kim mentioned, “We’re positively Kimye.”

Unsurprisingly, as footage performed from Kim and Kanye’s love story, Kris discovered herself tearing up.

Kim teased, “Oh, mother. Do not cry.”

Shout out to Kourtney, who got here to Kris’ rescue by saying she nearly teared up as nicely. (Not gonna lie, we nearly choked up too.)

On this stroll down reminiscence lane, Kim relayed, “It’s so a lot enjoyable simply to look again and see all the enjoyable instances that we had collectively. This viewing get together is so, so particular.”

“So, that is 40?” Kim requested her household.

In unison, they responded, “That is 40!”