Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo Defend Christian Chris Pratt From Far Left Media Mob

Of all of the individuals who’d be coming to the protection of apolitical Christian Hollywood star Chris Pratt for refusing to star in a Joe Biden fundraiser, you wouldn’t suppose it will be different Hollywood stars — a few of them rabid lefties.

Nevertheless in a transfer of solidarity and political civility, actors Robert Downey Jr. and much left, Trump-hating Bernie Bro Mark Ruffalo didn’t pile on with the media and Twitter mob smearing Pratt for presumably being a *GASP* conservative, they received out and defended him as a arise man towards the self-proclaimed “sinless” media mob.

It began after experiences that Pratt wouldn’t be becoming a member of fellow Marvel co-stars for an Avengers-themed Biden/Harris marketing campaign fundraiser that was introduced on October 18. The tacky tagline for that occasion, which was referred to as “Avengers Assemble!”, acknowledged, “With the destiny of our democracy at stake, Kamala Harris has referred to as on America’s favourite superheroes to host what may very well be probably the most formidable crossover occasion in grassroots fundraiser historical past”

Visitors included solid members of Avengers: Endgame like Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana. Web sleuths nevertheless pointed that Pratt, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, was not included within the visitor listing and accusations began to fly round that not solely was he not a Biden supporter however a “MAGA dummy” and even a “white supremacist.”

After all as MRC Tradition’s Lindsay Kornick famous, Pratt has by no means as soon as endorsed any of the present presidential candidates. He had donated cash to the Barack Obama re-election marketing campaign in 2012 and extra lately, gave cash to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D-HI) presidential marketing campaign. However after all, that is Hollywood, the place not going out of your approach to have fun Biden as the best candidate in historical past quantities to lively resistance to his marketing campaign.

Pratt is a proud Hollywood Christian who caught warmth for sporting a Gadsden flag T-shirt as soon as. For a lot of trigger-happy Tweeters, he matches the profile of “deplorable” effectively sufficient.

Both method, a few Pratt’s well-known coworkers got here to his help amidst the accusation, with probably the most high-profile rescue being from Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. In an Instagram publish, the motion star wrote, “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… An actual #Christian who lives by #precept, has by no means demonstrated something however #positivity and #gratitude…”

After all Downey Jr. prefers to maintain his personal politics below wraps, however he did joke in 2008 that his earlier stint in jail gave him a extra conservative perspective.

He continued to lacerate Pratt’s critics, including,”If you happen to take challenge with Chris,,, I’ve received a novel thought.Delete your social media accounts, sit together with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then have fun your humanness…” Brutal.

Extra shocking, nevertheless, was far lefty Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo’s protection of Pratt. In a tweet, he acknowledged, “You all, @prattprattpratt is as stable a person there may be. I do know him personally, and as a substitute of casting aspersions, take a look at how he lives his life. He’s simply not overtly political as a rule.” Wow, has hell frozen over? Ruffalo is about as far left as they arrive, publicly saying issues like media firms ought to cease “hiring” “white conservatives” and calling Trump “public enemy primary.” After all, what does that imply about Trump supporters?

Nicely at the very least it’s clear that when Ruffalo will get to know somebody who’s rather less left-leaning, he’s open to contemplating him a pal. He additionally appears to know the hazard of a bloodthirsty far-left media mob. Hey Ruffalo, may now we have extra civility from you often, please? It’s good!