Rowing the Nile: A Soothing Respite in a Chaotic Metropolis

CAIRO — Sundown is when the Nile blinks to life in Cairo, the social gathering boats twinkling like Vegas, the {couples} on the Qasr el-Nil bridge lingering within the breeze, the riverside cafes clinking with commerce gone most cities’ bedtimes.

By 6 a.m., when the remainder have gone residence, the rowers come out to a Cairo few others know: no site visitors, no crowds, little chaos. Even the birds are audible this time of morning, when the town’s battalions of automotive horns provide solely groggy competitors and winter fog pales the five-star accommodations alongside the shore. Within the boat, the oar blades smear and scrape the river like knives over cream cheese. Rhythm replaces thought: Dip the oars. Push with the legs. Pull again. Repeat.

“Being on the water within the early morning, the place you don’t consider something however following the individual in entrance of you — it takes you out of the town,” mentioned Abeer Aly, 34, who based the Nile Dragons Academy, a rowing college in central Cairo. “Lots of people take into consideration their issues within the bathe. I take into consideration mine throughout rowing.”