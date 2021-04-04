The Ecole nationale pour Adultes (ENAD) or “National School for Adults” offers young people a new chance for success in the school system. The average age of students is between 21 and 22 years old and is aimed at people who left school before receiving a recognized certificate. Director Jos Bertemes spoke to RTL on Monday morning.

The pandemic has of course also left its mark on this school and halved the number of students with A / B classes. Distance learning is not easy for ENAD, which focuses on physical learning and collaboration. Not all students have the technical expertise or even the resources, including printers or laptops, to properly complete courses, Bertemes says. “They all have phones, but 20% of our students don’t have a laptop or printer at home.”

The school has seen roughly one positive Covid case per week.

ENAD started in Pétange in 2011 with 50 students. Today the building is in Hollerich and has 500 students enrolled. Next year that number is expected to rise to 600.

“If you see the developments in work, such as ‘up-skilling’ in relation to digitization, the demand for additional qualifications will increase,” explains Bertemes. Students who left school before receiving their diploma, as well as students who wish to develop their professional careers, are welcome at the educational institution.

ENAD is sometimes referred to as a “school for a second chance,” a slogan the director is dissatisfied with. “Many students did not get a first chance,” says Bertemes.

The dropout rate is currently 7% depending on the course. Overall, however, 2/3 of all students continued their studies or are now fully employed somewhere.