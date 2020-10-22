Rumor: Bernie Sanders is Angling to be Biden’s Labor Secretary

When a candidate wins an election, it’s typical that they reward the people who supported them with plum positions within the cupboard. Donald Trump made Jeff Periods his Legal professional Basic and made Ben Carson the top of Housing and City Growth.

If Joe Biden is to win the election, he must fill a number of positions with competent individuals. And a few persons are reportedly making an attempt to angle for jobs. In accordance with a brand new report, one among these individuals is Bernie Sanders.

A supply near the Vermont senator instructed the web site that Sanders is keen on turning into the following Secretary of Labor. “ can verify he’s making an attempt to determine the right way to land that position or one thing prefer it,” the supply says. “He, personally, does have an curiosity in it.”

Faiz Shakir, who ran Sanders’ presidential marketing campaign, mentioned, “He’s 100% in Joe Biden’s courtroom. We’ve had an excellent working relationship with the Biden workforce and I anticipate we’ll preserve that all through.”

Shakir continued, “It might be nice to have a unity authorities that takes into consideration that progressives are a reasonably wholesome portion of the citizens. Heeding that will be good, but when Joe Biden wins, he rightly has a mandate to maneuver in no matter path he chooses.”

When Sanders himself was requested in regards to the report, he didn’t verify or deny it. He instructed Politico, “Proper now I’m centered on seeing that Biden is elected president. That’s what my important focus is.”