Sanctuary metropolis crackdowns, expanded journey ban, restricted visas—Trump’s immigration agenda will get worse

Miller’s fundamental precedence is to boost extra boundaries to immigration by “enhancing the usual of entry,” as he put it. The agenda objects embrace a mixture of legislative and govt actions, however let’s be actual—Trump is rarely going to get Miller’s racist dream payments by means of a Democratically managed Home, and just about no one aside from Trump thinks Republicans have even a smidge of hope of retaking management of the decrease chamber.

That is why Miller shortly resorted to a bunch of euphemisms to convey that Trump will swiftly take unilateral govt motion to implement as a lot of Miller’s sick agenda as doable.

“In lots of circumstances, fixing these issues and restoring some semblance of sanity to our immigration packages does contain regulatory reform,” Miller stated. “Congress has delegated numerous authority. … And that underscores the depth of the selection going through the American individuals.”

For some motive, Miller, who’s a high adviser to each the White Home and Trump’s marketing campaign, insisted that he was solely speaking in his capability as a marketing campaign aide. We will solely take that to imply that Miller believes these racist immigration insurance policies are an actual enhance to Trump’s reelection bid.

However don’t fret, if Trump wins, Miller vowed to remain on on the White Home to assist enact probably the most racist, xenophobic agenda doable.

As a result of Trump’s “finest individuals” are by default the worst of the worst.