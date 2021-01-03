Saturday Evening Owls: Pandemic and local weather disaster stay linked due to the impacts and denial

Whether or not or not the Covid-19 pandemic in the end bolsters or hampers the prospects for U.S. and world local weather motion, the 2 crises stay inextricably linked. At the least for the foreseeable future, any effort to meaningfully handle the foundation causes of 1 will contain confronting the opposite.
Coping with both disaster additionally entails tackling the rejection of science promoted by the Trump administration and pervading his base.
“If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the failure of the present administration to reply meaningfully to the pandemic lays naked the deadliness of ideologically-motivated science denial,” stated Michael Mann, a local weather scientist at Penn State College, who warned that such inaction round local weather “can be much more lethal.”
Noting the pandemic’s minimal impact in lowering greenhouse fuel emissions, Mann stated Covid-19 had proven the inadequacy of voluntary measures and particular person habits to fulfill the objectives of the Paris Settlement and forestall harmful ranges of worldwide warming. […]
