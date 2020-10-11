Saturday Night time Owls: Raskin needs new constructions to take care of presidential health. Pelosi agrees

Raskin, a constitutional scholar who was a legislation professor earlier than Maryland voters elected him to Congress, has lengthy advocated for the institution of an impartial and nonpartisan Fee on Presidential Capability to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Workplace. Now, the Home Speaker is speaking up Raskin’s laws that may act on the part of the 25th Amendment that empowers Congress to ascertain a everlasting “physique” that, with the concurrence of the vice chairman, can declare that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his workplace.” However within the period of Trump, the whole lot is at all times about Trump. And with the presidential election lower than a month away, the questions on whether or not Pelosi and Raskin have been merely trolling a troubled president framed the dialogue even after the speaker defined, “This laws applies to future presidents. However we’re reminded of the need of motion by the well being of the present president.” So be it. If Trump’s irrational presidency, and the politics surrounding it, have introduced us to the purpose the place we would lastly resolve elementary questions on presidential incapacity and succession, that’s factor for the long run. This nation leaves too many constitutional questions unanswered till crises develop—and that, Raskin reminds us, is harmful. […]

TOP COMMENTS • COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

QUOTATION

“As soon as, a union job at GM or AT&T was a bridge to success. Now, a nonunion Wal-Mart job is a bridge to nowhere.” ~~Andy Stern

TWEET OF THE DAY

BLAST FROM THE PAST

At Every day Kos on this date in 2007—And the media performed silly: vicious harpy version: