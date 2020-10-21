Scientists Uncover New Organs within the Throat

Ot. 21, 2020 — Dutch researchers have discovered what is perhaps a set of beforehand unknown massive salivary glands within the house the place the nasal cavity meets the throat, the New York Occasions reported Monday.

If confirmed, these glands could possibly be the primary of their form found in about 300 years. Trendy anatomy books present solely three varieties of salivary glands, a set close to the ears, one other beneath the jaw and a 3rd underneath the tongue. “Now, we expect there’s a fourth,” researcher Dr. Matthijs Valstar, a surgeon on the Netherlands Most cancers Institute, instructed the Occasions.

The report was printed just lately within the journal Radiotherapy and Oncology.

Dr. Valerie Fitzhugh, a pathologist at Rutgers College, who wasn’t concerned within the analysis, instructed the Occasions that though the research was small, “it looks as if they might be onto one thing. If it is actual, it may change the way in which we take a look at illness on this area.”

Dr. Yvonne Mowery, a radiation oncologist at Duke College in North Carolina, instructed the paper she “was fairly shocked that we’re in 2020 and have a brand new construction recognized within the human physique.”

It isn’t clear how these glands hid for therefore lengthy. However, “the situation is just not very accessible, and also you want very delicate imaging to detect it,” researcher Dr. Wouter Vogel, a radiation oncologist on the Netherlands Most cancers Institute, instructed the Occasions.

This discovering would possibly assist clarify why individuals who bear radiation remedy of the top or neck typically find yourself with power dry mouth and swallowing issues, Vogel stated.

Dr. Alvand Hassankhani, a radiologist on the College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, instructed the Occasions he is not certain these are “new organs.” It is potential the Dutch researchers discovered a greater technique to see a set of minor glands, he defined.



