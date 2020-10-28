Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Followers Go Wild After He Seemingly Flirts With Her On Instagram

Who’s the thriller woman in Scott Disick’s seashore picture? The ‘KUWTK’ star brought on an uproar after posting a photograph with an individual whom followers believed was none apart from his ex, Kourtney Kardashian!

Scott Disick, 37, simply gave followers renewed hope for a reconciliation along with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 40. The Flip It Like Disick’s followers went wild after Scott posted a photograph of himself along with his arm wrapped round a thriller lady/woman on the seashore amid Kim Kardashian’s fortieth birthday trip on the personal island of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia. It was a faraway shot, so followers weren’t positive if the second individual within the image — who was sporting a maxi costume and had lengthy, darkish hair — may’ve been Scott and Kourtney’s eight-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

Whoever she was, Scott bought cheeky in his Instagram caption by writing, “Engaged on my night time strikes.” That earned amusing out of his ex, who left a laughing cat face emoji within the feedback part!

The picture and Instagram alternate mixed despatched followers into an excited frenzy. “JUST GO BACK WITH KOURTNEY, MARRY HER AND GO FOR BABY NUMBER 4,” one fan commented, and one other wrote, “Please inform me that’s Kourtney!!” Others simply assumed Scott’s seashore buddy was certainly Kourt, leaving feedback like “Needs to be Kourt!!!!” and “YOU AND KOURTNEY ARE GOING TO SAVE 2020.”

Kourtney didn’t go away followers to guess who she was hanging out with, although, when she shared trip pictures of herself bicycling with Scott earlier that day! The primary image confirmed Kourtney flashing a shiny smile whereas snapping a photograph on her bike, with Scott giving his signature cool dad look behind her. Scott took over selfie-taking duties within the subsequent picture, and so they have been noticeably alone within the photos.

Scott and Kourtney’s son Mason Disick, 10, additionally tagged alongside for the household getaway, since Kim shared a photograph of Scott and his eldest son cuddling in her birthday picture roundup post on Oct. 27. Scott and Kourtney’s two youthful youngsters, Penelope and Reign Disick, 5, weren’t pictured.

HollywoodLife lately realized that Kourtney and Scott “have been spending extra time collectively than ever,” which a supply near the mother and father EXCLUSIVELY informed us on the finish of October. Scott now has extra free time since reportedly breaking apart along with his girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie, 22, for good in August. The insider added, “[Scott and Kourtney] used this time to essentially determine find out how to co-parent finest for themselves and the youngsters and it’s surprisingly simpler than ever for them throughout this time.”

Nevertheless, Scott has additionally been seen out and about with women this previous month, like 24-year-old mannequin Bella Banos. Regardless, a supply near Scott EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Scott isn’t searching for something critical proper now. His love for Sofia ran actually deep, and though that chapter is closed, it simply ended.” Earlier than he started courting Sofia in 2017, Scott had dated Kourtney between 2006-2015.