Sean Connery Lifeless at 90: Look Again on the James Bond Star’s Most Well-known Film Roles – E! On-line

His identify was Connery, Sean Connery.

The Scottish actor, Oscar winner and film icon has died at age 90, his household introduced on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Connery was greatest identified for originating the function of James Bond on the large display screen. The actor portrayed the British Secret Service agent seven occasions, though not consecutively. He debuted because the character within the first ever James Bond movie, Dr. No, which was launched in 1962.

After 5 movies—together with the next From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and You Solely Reside Twice, he stop the franchise, reporting vowing to by no means once more play Bond.

He modified his thoughts and reprised the function for the seventh film within the collection, Diamonds Are Ceaselessly, and within the ’80s when he starred in what many followers see as a standalone movie within the franchise, By no means Say By no means Once more. An adaptation of the earlier 007 film Thunderball, the film was seen as an “unofficial” Bond flick as a result of it wasn’t produced by EON Productions, the corporate behind the earlier ones.