Sean “Diddy” Combs Thinks There Will probably be a Race Battle if Trump Wins

Donald Trump has lengthy been determined for celeb endorsements. The one that ever appeared to come back, although, have been from individuals like Ted Nugent, Tim Allen and Child Rock.

Nearly all of musicians, actors and artists help Democratic candidates. Rap mogul Sean Combs lately got here out to endorse Joe Biden. Diddy, nonetheless, took it one step additional.

The rap celebrity instructed Charlamagne Tha God, “If Trump will get elected, I actually do imagine in my coronary heart there shall be a race struggle. This man is de facto making an attempt to show us towards one another and put us in a state of affairs. America tousled.”

Diddy continued:

“White males like Trump should be banished. That mind-set is actual harmful. This man actually threatened the lives of us and our households about going to vote. We’re in a struggle. We’re in a struggle of affection versus hate. The primary precedence is to get Trump out of workplace. … If individuals in America desire a race struggle, they’ll not vote.” https://twitter.com/Diddy/standing/1317110056740098050

And whereas Combs has endorsed Joe Biden, he made it clear that he’s anticipating huge issues out of the candidate. “It might be irresponsible of me to have us maintain our vote hostage,” he acknowledged. “However it will even be irresponsible of me to let this second go by… and never do all the things I can to make it possible for going forth we’re a part of the narrative; that we personal our politics.”

The rapper closed his remarks, “If you take a look at it, we don’t haven’t any selection. You may say what you need about Biden, I can’t say I really like the decide both, however hey — we gotta get him in workplace, then we gotta maintain him accountable.”