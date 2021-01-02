Seditious Ted Cruz And 10 GOP Senators Launch A Coup To Overturn The Election

Ted Cruz and ten different Republican Senators have introduced that they’ll object to the election outcomes as a result of they need to overturn the election.

The Senators and Senators-elect introduced:

Senators Cruz, Johnson, Lankford, Daines, Kennedy, Blackburn, Braun, Senators-Elect Lummis, Marshall, Hagerty, Tuberville will reject the electors from disputed states except an “emergency 10-day audit is accomplished.” pic.twitter.com/RmyFDC0jap — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 2, 2021

What the group is requesting: a fee “to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns within the disputed states. As soon as accomplished, particular person states would consider the Fee’s findings and will convene a particular legislative session” — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 2, 2021

The hassle by Cruz and different Senators is a bid to overturn the election. It’s a coup try, and it shouldn’t be known as anything.

Ted Cruz will not be main this sham coup try as a result of he needs to maintain Trump in workplace. Saturday’s assertion must be considered because the launch of Sen. Cruz’s 2024 marketing campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) are each going to run for president, and they’re utilizing the destruction of democracy because the platform to launch their campaigns.

The ten-day audit won’t ever occur. Neither will the particular legislative session. The inform is that the Senators are saying that they’ll certify the vote if these situations are agreed to, however as soon as the vote is licensed, the election is over, so something that occurs after that time is irrelevant.

Republicans are actually the anti-democracy social gathering, and Ted Cruz is attempting to get to the White Home by trashing the Structure.

