See Jennifer Lopez’s Most Iconic Seems to be By way of the Years – E! On-line

She’s an icon for a cause!

Jennifer Lopez is being honored at this 12 months’s 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards with the Icon Award. To say this can be a well-deserved acknowledgment could be the understatement of the last decade. The actor, musician, producer and enterprise lady’s profession has spanned multiple decades, types and vogue tendencies, and he or she’s not slowing down anytime quickly.

Once you consider Lopez, her unbelievable work is matched by her impeccable fashion statements. The whole lot from her lowcut sweeping robes to extra low-key monitor fits that she rocks when she’s off stage, she makes something appear like its couture.

Earlier than she receives the PCAs Icon Award on Sunday, Nov. 15, take a look at all of her most iconic seems to be. From that sexy Versace dress at the 200 Grammys to colourful ball robes and statement-making seems to be on the Met Gala, one factor is for positive: irrespective of the rocks that she’s acquired, she all the time kills it on the subject of vogue!