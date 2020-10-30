See Kim Kardashian & Children’ Tiger King-Themed Halloween Costumes – E! On-line

Kim Kardashian‘s 2020 Halloween costume is certain to impress all you cool cats and kittens!

The Protecting Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29 with a collection of pictures exhibiting her all dressed up as Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin, whereas her longtime BFF Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban took on the function of Joe Exotic.

The pair was joined by all 4 of Kim and Kanye West‘s youngsters—7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 17-month-old Psalm—who had been the tigers to their mother’s Large Cat Rescue, donning elaborate face paint and lovely onesies.

“Carole Baskin, Joe Unique and our tigers,” Kim captioned the snapshots, which even featured an animal cage within the background.

The KKW Magnificence mogul additionally shared quite a lot of Instagram Tales, together with a video of her and North playfully singing the viral TikTok track impressed by Tiger King that is set to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage.”