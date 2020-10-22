See Sarah Hyland, Kelsea Ballerini and Extra Greatest Dressed Stars on the 2020 CMT Music Awards – E! On-line

Oh, what an evening!

The 2020 CMT Music Awards befell on Wednesday, Oct. 21. And whereas the occasion was actually completely different this yr because of the global coronavirus pandemic, “Nation’s Greatest Night time Out” nonetheless introduced out some of the best in fashion to Nashville.

From the attractive robes to the tremendous fashionable fits, there have been tons of memorable looks all through the night time. And, as all the time, there have been some completely superb boots.

Carrie Underwood was the big winner of the night time when it got here to the precise awards. She took house two trophies, together with the coveted high prize of Video of the Yr. However when it got here to picking a finest dressed winner, there have been too many fabulous fashions to choose only one.

So, E! Information is rounding up a couple of of the easiest appears from the night time and breaking down the artists’ designer duds. Able to see the excellent outfits? Then, take a look at the gallery beneath.