Promoting Sundown’s Christine Quinn Says She and Carole Baskin Have been TV’s Villains of the Yr – E! On-line

Who had been TV’s largest “villains” this 12 months? Christine Quinn has a solution.

The Selling Sunset star gave her take throughout an interview with The Guardian revealed Thursday, Dec. 31. “Carole Baskin [from Tiger King],” she mentioned. “Me and Carole Baskin.”

However do not get it twisted. Christine nonetheless binge-watched the Netflix hit identical to the remainder of us. “Tiger King actually stunned me,” she defined. “At first I did not know what it was about and was like, ‘Oh, tigers? I like tigers, cool.’ After which I used to be like, ‘Wait, homicide? Woman!’ I really began watching it with [Selling Sunset castmate] Davina [Potratz] and abruptly it began taking some dark-ass turns.”

Carole’s second husband, Don Lewis, disappeared in 1997. Nonetheless, she has by no means confronted any legal expenses over his disappearance and has repeatedly denied any involvement. She additionally informed E! Information’ Every day Pop she’s “not the villain” she claimed she “was painted to be in Tiger King.”

The docu-series wasn’t the one present Christine watched whereas social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.