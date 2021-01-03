Sen. Ted Cruz, a traitor, defends Republican makes an attempt to nullify the election

Trump has claimed “fraud” in each misplaced contest of his life, whether or not or not it’s tv rankings, contracts he wished to skip out on, awards, and so forth. He’s a malignant narcissist swimming in a sea of his personal delusions. He’s, actually, delusional. Ted Cruz, nevertheless, is aware of that he’s asking that his celebration undertake a coup based mostly on fraudulent propaganda and fever-dream hoaxes. He is aware of it, and is selling the hoaxes to additional his personal ambitions. He’s advocating that an election be nullified in order that his personal celebration can retain energy whatever the voters’ selection. It is just that.

Cruz was unwilling to defend his indefensible place to anybody however essentially the most aggressive of Fox Information’ personal fascist voices, a perch from which he once more stoked false theories which can be fomenting far-right violence—for his personal acquire. As with all Republican objectors to the election outcomes, he provided no proof, solely helpful delusions.

x Ted Cruz tells Maria Bartiromo that the “electoral fee” he is demanding might in the end “put aside” the election outcomes — the implication being that this is able to clear the best way for an additional Trump time period pic.twitter.com/F7xuIe0FYL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2021

He additionally mewed that everybody objecting to his transparently fascist techniques ought to “relax.” He has been referred to as a traitor and a seditionist, and he believes such discuss is “throwing lit matches” right into a tinder field. However he’s plainly advocating sedition, and may subsequently go to hell. Extra to the purpose, he has so plainly violated his personal oath of workplace, in selling conspiracies to advocate for an extra-legal, extra-Constitutional false treatment, that he needs to be impeached and faraway from that workplace. His actions are unforgivable.

x “I feel everybody must relax … It is like a tinder field and throwing lit matches into it.” —Sen. Ted Cruz, who has been throwing lit matches right into a tinder field pic.twitter.com/xozAujekdk — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2021

As Home Republicans and a group of senators prepared to stoke a little bit of opportunistic authoritarianism proceed to coalesce, their numbers inform the story. It is a celebration that’s towards elections themselves. It is a celebration that not simply willingly, however aggressively spreads falsehoods meant to mislead the American folks, and a motion that depends on false propaganda as its main technique of gaining energy.

If Republicans had saved the Home, the election would certainly be nullified and Trump can be reinstalled as chief whatever the outcomes. That appears clear sufficient. Ex-Home Republican Mark Meadows would have helped lead that cost; as latest Trump chief of employees, he continues to spice up his would-be Expensive Chief at the same time as Trump has been calling for mass demonstrations to erase his loss.

x We’re now at nicely over 100 Home members and a dozen Senators prepared to face up for election integrity and object to certification. It’s time to battle again. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) January 3, 2021

Trump beforehand instructed his white supremacist and fascism-promoting allies to “stand by.” The language in latest days, from Trump and allies, is the extra specific “battle again.”

Not all is nicely within the land of Trump sycophants, nevertheless. Sen. Josh Hawley, the grotesquely ambitious mannequin from Missouri who first introduced he would ask the Senate to throw out Biden electors within the swing states that cemented Trump’s loss, has been overshadowed by Cruz’s try and steal the anti-elections limelight. He’s additionally smarting from the condemnations of the scant few Republican lawmakers nonetheless unwilling to betray their nation on the say-so of a delusional con man. His defense is all empty words.

Trump’s finest pair of footwear, within the meantime, has his personal causes for grousing. Sen. Lindsey Graham can also be irritated by Cruz’s willingness to upstage him in his fealty to the now-rampaging Expensive Chief. Graham’s objection to Cruz’s proposal that an election be nullified based mostly on propagandistic hoax is couched rigorously: He complains that Cruz’s sycophancy “has zero chance of becoming reality” and is therefore merely a “political dodge”, not “successfully” combating for Trump.

That could be the most effective single-line model of how we at the moment discover ourselves in an aspirational coup. A celebration now with out morals or advantage scuttles, person-by-person, to be essentially the most trusted ally of a madman, all combating over who can help his delusions most ably whereas brushing apart no matter catastrophic injury outcomes. Trump has now betrayed his nation numerous instances. He could have a full majority of his celebration behind him as he makes an attempt to nullify democracy itself.