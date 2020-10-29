‘Shark Tank’ Preview: Robert Herjavec Falls Off A Mattress & Begins Bleeding — Watch

Robert Herjavec falls up and doing and cuts his nostril whereas testing out a brand new product on this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Shark Tank.’ The autumn leaves Robert bleeding!

A husband and spouse convey their product — Sleep Pod — to sharks in hopes of getting a deal on this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 30 episode of Shark Tank. The couple is asking for $150,000 for 10% of their firm for his or her product which is designed to “simulate the sensation of being hugged or cuddled.”

They ask Robert Herjavec to check out the product. He tries the Sleep Pod on and admits it’s “really actually soothing.” He additionally likes that there’s a pocket for temperature regulation. As he’s making an attempt to get out of the Sleep Pod, Robert winds up falling up and doing!

After his fall, Robert stumbles once more making an attempt to rise up off the ground, however he’s nonetheless within the Sleep Pod! He shortly realizes that he minimize his nostril throughout his fall. “Oh my God, I’m bleeding!” he says!

Robert shortly recovers and the sharks get again to enterprise. Sharks Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Mark Cuban are all occupied with making a deal.

Mark goals excessive and affords the couple a whopping $300,000 for a 20% stake of their product. Out of the blue, Lori and Daymond match Mark’s provide. The couple is surprised, to say the least. Robert has but to weigh in along with his provide. Seems to be like this couple goes to get a deal!

Along with the Sleep Hug couple, entrepreneurs from Plano, Texas, attempt to reel within the Sharks with their ingenious method to fish luring. A husband and spouse from Las Vegas, Nevada, share their killer concept for a retail franchise that serves quite a lot of cereal-centric treats, whereas an entrepreneur from Provo, Utah, works to persuade the Sharks he isn’t stretching the reality about his product designed to alleviate again ache. Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC.