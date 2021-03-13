LAFAYETTE – Connor Chauveaux, adult education manager at South Louisiana Community College, will serve as the 2021 Louisiana Adult Education Fellow Prosecutor. The Coalition on Adult Basic Education’s State Advocacy Fellowship focuses on leadership development, advocacy skills, research capacity, and influence networks for adult educators, educational staff, and / or administrators.

The purpose of this scholarship is to help build a solid network of leaders and advocates focused on promoting adult literacy across the country.

During the one-year part-time fellowship, fellows will participate in national and regional policy discussions and join a growing number of peers dedicated to advocacy building. The COABE State Advocacy Fellowship is a series of federal and state-level training courses that focus on advocacy building and leadership skills.

“I am very excited to see the 2021 SAAEF Fellows learning next year how to become better adult education advocates and better leaders nationwide, with the goal of providing the best adult education systems to our students. We understand that lawmakers don’t make politics like the stories of our students and teachers do, ”said Jeffrey Abramowitz, chairman of the SAAEF scholarship program.

More information about the SAAEF program can be found at https://coabe.org/legislative-center/state-advocates-for-adult-education-fellowship/.