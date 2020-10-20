Snoop Dogg Encourages Voters To ‘Drop It within the Field’ In DNC Mail-In Poll Marketing campaign

Early voting has began throughout many states within the U.S. as we method the presidential election on November 3. Because the coronavirus pandemic continues to persist, hundreds of thousands of Individuals have opted to forged their vote via the mail. And, Snoop Dogg is now doing his half to encourage individuals to train their proper to vote safely.

In a brand new 60-second advert in partnership with the Democratic Nationwide Committee, the West Coast rap legend remixed his 2004 hit, “Drop It Like It’s Sizzling” right into a marketing campaign advert reminding voters that they will vote by way of mail-in poll. The quick, however catchy, clip exhibits masked voters dropping off their votes at an official drop field whereas stressing the significance of the 2020 presidential election. The advert ends by directing viewers to go to iwillvote.com/locate to search out drop field places close to them.

“That is an important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting. We want each single American to get on the market and vote,” the rapper mentioned in an announcement obtained by The Hill. “It’s time for y’all to drop these ballots like they’re sizzling — in your native drop field. Vote early and let ‘em know our voices might be heard!”

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Explains Why He’s Never Voted And What Changed His Mind

Snoop Dogg revealed in an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood earlier this yr that he’ll forged a poll for the primary time within the 2020 presidential election.

“I ain’t by no means voted a day in my life, however this yr I believe I will get out and vote as a result of I am unable to stand to see this punk in workplace yet one more yr,” he mentioned on the time. “For a few years that they had me brainwashed considering that you just couldn’t vote since you had a legal file. I did not know that. My file’s been expunged so now I can vote.”

Ryan Ford, Government Vice President & Chief Inventive Officer of Cashmere, the LA-based advertising agency behind the advert, says they’re dedicated to working with manufacturers and organizations which have social influence. “Snoop has been very vocal about this being his first time voting, so it was a pure match for us to have his involvement on this spot to encourage others to take part and register to vote, vote early and vote loudly,” mentioned Ford. “There’s nothing extra essential than being part of this election. With COVID-19 and the USPS challenges it’s extra essential than ever earlier than that we make the most of poll bins.”

Cashmere has labored with the Democratic Nationwide Committee and the Biden/Harris Marketing campaign on numerous different endeavors together with city corridor occasions, however the Snoop collaboration had particular significance realizing that Snoop is a primary time voter. He’s the proper particular person to speak concerning the significance of early voting utilizing poll bins. Plus, “Drop It Like It’s Sizzling” is a pseudo rallying cry giving consideration to among the challenges voters are experiencing with USPS and mail supply providers.

Take a look at the advert beneath.