Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA Legend Sue Chook Are Engaged – E! On-line

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Chook are cementing their standing as couple targets—and we’re not speaking concerning the variety in soccer.

The pair of athletes revealed on Friday, Oct. 30, that they are engaged after about 4 years of relationship.

Chook shared the news by displaying an image of the pool-side proposal the place Rapinoe popped the query. It is unclear once they obtained engaged, however sneaky followers seen two days in the past that Chook appeared on Instagram with a hoop on that finger. “OH MY GAWD THE RING,” one fan wrote.

Stars from all walks of life wished the couple properly, together with rapper G-Eazy, singer Brandi Carlile, soccer star Lori Lindsey and Kamala Harris‘ niece Meena Harris, in addition to basketball gamers Candace Parker, Andre Drummond and Kevin Love.

Although particulars on their rings are high secret, Rapinoe might have gotten some styling suggestions when she starred in a Tiffany & Co. ring photoshoot this week.